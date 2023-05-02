Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.