Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 159,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

