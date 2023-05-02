Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27.
In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
