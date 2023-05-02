Lemonade (LMND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $783.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.