LendingClub Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LendingClub Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $787.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.