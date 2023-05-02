Liberty Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

