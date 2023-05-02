Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.13 million. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNW opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

