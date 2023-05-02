Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIND opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $600.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

