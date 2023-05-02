Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$660.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.72. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

