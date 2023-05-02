Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,949 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

