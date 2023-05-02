loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head to Head Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares loanDepot and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|loanDepot
|-21.74%
|-40.39%
|-5.64%
|X Financial
|22.63%
|18.35%
|9.54%
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|loanDepot
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1.89
|X Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than X Financial.
Volatility and Risk
loanDepot has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares loanDepot and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|loanDepot
|$1.14 billion
|0.46
|-$273.02 million
|($1.74)
|-0.95
|X Financial
|$1.54 billion
|0.13
|$117.73 million
|$2.17
|1.69
X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.
About X Financial
X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
