loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head to Head Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64% X Financial 22.63% 18.35% 9.54%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 290.9%. X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. loanDepot pays out -275.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. X Financial pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. loanDepot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than X Financial.

Volatility and Risk

loanDepot has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.14 billion 0.46 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -0.95 X Financial $1.54 billion 0.13 $117.73 million $2.17 1.69

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

