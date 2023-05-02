Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 364.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,519 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

See Also

