Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,356 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $413.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.