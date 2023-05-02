Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veritex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at Veritex

Veritex Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,172 shares of company stock worth $320,195. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $922.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.