Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In related news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

