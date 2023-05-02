Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $262.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.07. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $282.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.