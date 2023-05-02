Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,881 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $66,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

