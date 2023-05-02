Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moneda USA Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

