Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.63.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

