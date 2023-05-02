Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 102,825 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,825 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.