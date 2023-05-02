Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Regional Management worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. StockNews.com started coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Stock Down 0.9 %

RM opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.26 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

