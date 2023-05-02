Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,684 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,067,000 after acquiring an additional 505,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.80%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

