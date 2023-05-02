Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Chase worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,889,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $446,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.74. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%.

CCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

