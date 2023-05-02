Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $104,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

