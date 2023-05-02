Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Shares of BVH opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $504.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $237.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 24.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

