LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of LPKFF opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

