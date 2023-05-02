LPL Financial LLC Buys 55,385 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $100,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

GILD opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

