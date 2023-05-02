LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $92,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.