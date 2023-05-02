LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $83,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $221.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.27.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

