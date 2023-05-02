LPL Financial LLC Sells 19,590 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $92,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

