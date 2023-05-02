Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Lyft has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.73. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 31.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

