LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.84.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

