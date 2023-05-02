Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MX opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $368.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

