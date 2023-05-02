Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 537,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of MNSEF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.38.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (MNSEF)
