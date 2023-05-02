Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

