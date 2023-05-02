Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.91) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Featured Stories

