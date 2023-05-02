Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.01 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard stock opened at $379.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.13. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

