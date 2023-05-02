Mattel, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Down 2.1 %

Mattel stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.44. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

