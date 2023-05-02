MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,094 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 845.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

