Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0587 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.