MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MMNFF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of cannabis products. It operates through the following geographical segments: California, Illinois, Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

