MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MedMen Enterprises Price Performance
MMNFF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
MedMen Enterprises Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.