MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $26,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,291.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,233.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

