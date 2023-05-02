Mercer International (MERC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MERC stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $639.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.