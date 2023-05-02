Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

Shares of MLLUY stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

