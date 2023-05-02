Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of MLLUY stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallurgical Co. of China (MLLUY)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.