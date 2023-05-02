Methanex Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%.
Methanex Stock Up 1.4 %
MX stock opened at C$61.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$39.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38.
Methanex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 14.50%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
