Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,437 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

