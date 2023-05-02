Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,679.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,516.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,469.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,722.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.