Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

