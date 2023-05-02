Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

