Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,039.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,668.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,571.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.