Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.96. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

